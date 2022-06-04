Havana Increases Disaster Risk Reduction Actions amidst Heavy Rains





Havana, Jun 3 (ACN) Evacuation centers are ready in Havana to shelter people amidst ongoing heavy rains Friday evening, said the head of the Disaster Reduction Department at the National Civil Defense Center, Lieutenant Colonel Gloria Gely.



Speaking on Cuban TV, the official regretted the loss of two lives under the rains in the city capital and insisted that people must take all safety measures and follow weather advisories and reports.



All non-essential commercial services and public transportation were paralyzed shortly after midday to reduce risks, said Orestes Llanes, provincial government coordinator.



The preliminary damaged reported in Havana included 60 home collapses, which affected 20 families. Over 400 citizens were evacuated to state facilities and another 1900 found shelter in homes of relatives and friends.



Considerable flooding occurred in urban areas, while the rains damaged 24 power circuits affecting 14 thousand clients in two municipalities.



In the provinces of Pinar del Rio and Mayabeque over 73 thousand electric company clients have been affected while 144 electric worker brigades are currently trying to restore the power service.



Weather reports say the intense rains will keep affecting western and central Cuba at least till Saturday midday.