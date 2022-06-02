Cuban Prime Minister thanks solidarity of Italian people





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz posted on Twitter a message of appreciation for the support of the Italian people in the fight against U.S. blockade of Cuba and the fraternal bonds between both countries for the benefit of cooperation in health care, biotechnology and other fields.



On Tuesday, Marrero Cruz and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the opening in Havana of the 13th World Congress of the Confederation of Italians in the World.



The event included the presentation of a plaque to the medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent in recognition of their contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Italian cities.