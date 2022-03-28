Movement against blockade of Cuba gains strength in the U.S. and the world





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Countless caravans in the United States and different cities around the world ratified today the strength of the global movement against the blockade imposed more than 60 years ago by White House governments to the Caribbean country.



The actions demanded the end of the U.S. economic war against Cuba, as expressed from Miami by one of the participants in the day, Prensa Latina news agency reported in a dispatch from Washington.



"As every end of the month, caravan for the Cuban family, caravan for the end of the blockade", added another, pointing to the image printed on his T-shirt that read: "Bridges of Love".



And that is what "the road of love and for President Joe Biden to remove all those measures" that cause suffering to the Cuban family is all about, added one of the attendees.



According to images disseminated on social networks, the activities of friends of the island and Cuban residents abroad multiplied in Ottawa (Canada), San Salvador, Panama City, Mexico, Belize, Santa Cruz (Bolivia), Finland, Slovakia, Seville (Spain), Peru and Nicaragua.



This is tremendous," exclaimed Carlos Lazo, coordinator of Puentes de Amor and of this initiative, which becomes more relevant every month, from Mexico.



This Saturday, the activist reiterated the importance of unity among all those who love and build to put an end to Washington's unilateral siege that causes so much damage to the people of the largest of the Antilles.



During a solidarity concert against the blockade in the Mexican capital, the Cuban professor residing in Seattle ratified the commitment to continue participating, as he has done so far, in the caravans that take place monthly in numerous cities around the world.



On this occasion, the activities also served to support the fundraising campaign to send powdered milk to pediatric hospitals on the island.



"We call on everyone in Miami to join this concrete effort to expose and oppose the inhumane results of Washington's blockade," said a communiqué issued by the group on March 17.



The international day also called for the resumption of flights from U.S. territory to the different Cuban provinces, the resumption of consular services at the embassy in Havana, as well as the resumption of remittances and the family reunification program. To date, Joe Biden's administration is trying to demobilize the solidarity movement with Cuba, the statement said.



They do so through "a series of trial balloons about changing the staffing of their embassy in Havana and finding ways to send remittances that they will find acceptable as part of their ongoing economic war against the Cuban family," it added.



"We denounce his hypocrisy in refusing to match his words with deeds when it comes to Cuba," the text added.



Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021) adopted 243 restrictive measures against Cuba during his term in office that mark, so far, the same line of his Democratic successor Joe Biden.