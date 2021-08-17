Cuba Closely Follows Tropical Depression Grace





Havana, Aug 16 (ACN) Cuba is closely following the development of tropical depression Grace and its movement to the south of eastern provinces as specialists expect the storm to gain in organization and strength over the next hours.



In its eight advisory, the Cuban Meteorology Institute said that Grace maintains 55 kilo meter per hour maximum sustained winds, with higher gusts. The weather system is moving west-northwest at some 20 kilometers per hour.



On Monday evening, Grace was spotted at just 80 kilometers south of Port of Prince, Haiti and at 445 east of Kingston Jamaica. The storm is expected to to keep its west, northwest track over the next 24 hours.



The eastern Cuban region expects increasing cloudy skies, showers and rains that can be locally intense in mountainous areas. Wind speed is also expected to increase as well as ocean waves reaching between 4 and 5 meters, leading to slight coastal floods in low lying areas in the province of Granma.