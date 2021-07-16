Cuba establishes commissions for the national program against racism and racial discrimination





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) The provincial commissions of the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination were constituted throughout the country, with the aim of implementing actions to eradicate manifestations, prejudices and perceptions incompatible with the principles and aspirations of social justice of the Cuban socialist model.



Alpidio Alonso, Cuban minister of culture, pointed out during his speech at the opening ceremony on Thursday, via videoconference, that it is important to address from science and social participation, and from indicators, goals and concrete actions, problems that affect the survival of a phenomenon against which the Revolution has not stopped fighting.



With the intention of promoting the program on a territorial scale, the commissions are headed by provincial governors, assisted by executive teams made up of territorial coordinators of socio-cultural and educational programs, provincial directors of culture, delegates from the ministry of science, technology and environment, and the presidents of the Cuban Association of Artists and Writers (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym).



The National Program was launched by agreement of the Council of Ministers in November 2019 and in charge of its implementation is a working group headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the country and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.