Five keys to the current situation in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) Cuba is facing a complex situation as the number of COVID-19 infected cases keeps rising these days. Add to this a serious economic crisis caused by the U.S. economic blockade in which the Cuban people are the most affected.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and members of his cabinet appeared on national TV and radio to make statements on the current situation and make clear the country’s priorities: fight the pandemic, guarantee basic foods, and the rational use of fuel to support agricultural and energy production.



Energy situation: Work continues to solve the technical power generation problems.



We have financial and credit limitations to make repairs in several power plants, where thermal generation using domestic crude oil has fallen short of the production targets and therefore we have been forced to implement much more expensive measures, including an additional expenditure of $350 million. Minister of Energy and Mines Liván Arronte Cruz remarked that the works are already finished in several plants.



Cuba vs. COVID-19: People's health is vital.



Since December 2020 there has been a progressive increase in the number of positive cases, which has now reached a peak. At the close of July 12, 63,155 active cases of COVID-19 were reported. Compared to the figures of other nations, Cuba's scenario continues to be favorable.



"Cuba has fewer average cases per million inhabitants than the Americas and the world, fewer deaths per million people than the Americas and the world; and the world has a case fatality indicator of 2.16 percent and the Americas 2.64 percent. Cuba, I repeat, has 0.64 percent," Diaz-Canel explained at the conference.



The virus has spread faster mainly because of the new and more contagious strains in circulation, namely the Alpha and Beta variants. On top of this, some workplaces have failed to respect the health protocols, and the perception of risk among people has decreased.



Vaccinated population and export of vaccines:



Together with the battle against the disease, an intense vaccination campaign with the immunogen Abdala and four other vaccine candidates is under way. By the early days of July, 7,469,503 doses had been administered to 27.2% of Cubans with at least one dose, 22.9% with two, and 16.7% with three.



In light of Cuba's strong, reliable and long-recognized scientific and biotechnological system, several countries are interested in purchasing Cuban vaccines against COVID-19. But first, the whole of Cuba will be immunized.



Nations such as Venezuela, Iran, Argentina, Vietnam, Nicaragua, South Africa and Namibia want our vaccines. Institutions such as BioCubaFarma are expected to produce enough to immunize the Cuban people and export the vaccine.



Economic resources to fight COVID-19.



The effects of the U.S. blockade on a pandemic situation have forced Cuba to spend more than expected. In 2020, the country received $2,413,000 less than in 2019, to the additional detriment of our economy.



There have been obstacles such as the lack of suppliers and the high costs of certain necessary technologies. We have spent $102 million on the purchase of medicines, reagents, consumables and medical equipment.

Since March 2019, we have invested $184 million in the fight against the pandemic, and $82 million until June this year.



In figures: a patient in an isolation center costs more than 900 pesos, in a hospital institution more than 4,000 pesos, and more than 13,000 in the case of an intensive care unit. We have spent $1,181 million in medicines, and almost two million in food, raw materials and other supplies. Not a single person has been charged a cent for their health care.



On humanitarian aid: no to foreign interference

Cuba does allow humanitarian aid as long as it is not disguised and ill-intended, the President said. Since March 2020, aid offers worth more than $45 million have been received from over 50 countries, including Venezuela, China, Russia, Canada, Spain, India, South Africa, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. We have received donations of medicines, consumables and medical equipment, and the account set up by the International Finance Bank has received more than $1.5 million.



The main obstacle for aid to reach Cuba is the U.S. blockade, which tampers with financial transfers from anywhere in the world.



The Cuban community abroad has sent aid to the country in an organized way, through consulates and embassies. Also, companies that negotiate with Cuba have offered support, for instance, the joint venture MCB Comercial, which has already sent a batch of ambulances and another 26 are expected.



By no means will Cuba accept the humanitarian intervention and corridor that a Florida-based media laboratory has advocated in the networks. Let us not forget that in 1999 there was a humanitarian intervention in Yugoslavia, and what happened? Bombings, use of military force, deaths... Cuba calls for the understanding of the current situation, for non-violence and for civil peace at a crucial moment when COVID-19 is the main enemy.