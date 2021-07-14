Calling for humanitarian intervention is asking for a military invasion against Cuba, says Foreign Minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Calling for a humanitarian intervention is asking for a military invasion against Cuba, said at a press conference Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister.



In the presence of 25 foreign correspondents and representatives of the national press, the Cuban foreign minister said that those who today call for a humanitarian intervention should know that they are violating international and Cuban laws, and recalled that this was what happened in Yugoslavia in 1999, and what happened in Grenada in 1983.



He stressed that the purposes of the United States threaten international peace, the independence and sovereignty of all the countries of the world and seek to alter the constitutional order that the Cuban people recently ratified.



In his speech, Rodríguez Parrilla accused the U.S. government of being involved in the July 11 incidents and pointed out that it will be responsible for the consequences produced in the national territory.



I warn that their irresponsible behavior can bring negative consequences for the region, he said.



Regarding the communiqué issued by President Joe Biden in which he asks the government of Havana to listen to the people, he expressed that they should listen to their own citizens who systematically ask for the lifting of the blockade and the possibility of traveling freely to any part of the world.



It would do well to listen to the international community that every year asks for the lifting of the blockade, to the Cubans residing in the United States and in all latitudes, whose families suffer from migratory issues and family reunification, he added.



It takes a lot of cynicism to ask the sovereign Cuban government to listen to its own people, having intensified hostility in recent years, said Rodríguez Parrilla.



He stressed that if Biden had any sincere interest or concern and wanted to somehow alleviate the situation of the Cuban people, he could make executive decisions, use a pen and with his signature substantially modify, without the need for a legislative vote, significant aspects affecting the Antillean nation.



The conduct of the U.S. government is a violation of international law, it is a threat to freedom of navigation, to the rules of free trade, to the enjoyment of human rights, stressed the Foreign Minister.