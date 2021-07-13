Cuban FM rejected statements by president of Uruguay





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) The recent statements on Cuba by Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou denote once again his ignorance of our reality, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today.



In a message published on Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla asserted that the courage and freedom of the Cuban people have been demonstrated for six decades in the face of the aggressiveness of the U.S. government.



Cuban diplomat's tweet alludes to statements made by the Uruguayan president, who, according to the newspaper El Pais Uruguay, referred in a press conference on Monday to the riots that took place in Cuba last Sunday and affirmed that the Cuban people are showing a courage worthy of praise.



Following the same line of message as the Organization of American States and counterrevolutionary elements of the United States, who wish to overthrow the Cuban Revolution, Lacalle Pou described Cuba as a dictatorship that does not respect human rights.



Speaking at the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council last February, Rodriguez Parrilla said that Cuba has demonstrated its firm commitment to the promotion and protection of the human rights of its people and others around the world.



The manipulation of such noble cause for twisted political interests is unacceptable. In the face of attempts to denigrate the nation and overshadow its indisputable achievements in human rights, we will defend our truth and will never renounce sovereignty and independence, the foreign minister said.



Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, said on Monday on national television that the Cuban people deserve admiration and respect, as well as to be able to work and create in peace.



He ratified that Cubans have the legitimate right to defend the Revolution, and are not willing to surrender this project or sovereignty.