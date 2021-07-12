No more provocations against the Cuban people, says Ramón Labañino





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) “Enough of provocations, ignominies, lies and manipulations by the enemies of the Revolution; our people are suffering too much with the pandemic and the blockade and we cannot let a group of mercenaries and unpatriotic people spark subversion in the country,” said the Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Ramón Labañino Zalazar.



In statements to ACN, the vice-president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC) described as appropriate and firm the call made by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.



“The Cuban people can only put up with so much, so we stand behind the words of our President that it is time for the revolutionaries and communists to take to the streets and defend our right to freedom, independence and national sovereignty,” he pointed out. “We are not going to allow mercenaries and people paid by the empire to create chaos, and we will bring them to justice if necessary, in accordance to our Constitution.”



Dr. Jorge Delgado, director of the Central Unit of Medical Collaboration, emphasized that the Cubans are mobilizing to crush the enemies of the Revolution, and described as an unprecedented fact in the history of international cooperation the aid provided by Cuba for more than 60 years.



Iris Durán Fonseca, head of the Marketing Department of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) in Havana, said that it is not the first time that Cuba takes on and overcomes difficult challenges. “Our people and government have lived through complex moments and been able to solve them, based on unity and confidence in our leaders.”



ACN also received a message from the Cuban Society of International Law of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba, stating its rejection of the events that took place in the municipality of San Antonio de los Baños in the province of Artemisa, conducted by mercenaries at the service of the United States.





