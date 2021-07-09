Foreign Minister highlights labor and wage guarantees in Cuba during the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter the labor and wage guarantees implemented in the island to protect the workers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that, by contrast, 255 million full-time jobs were lost in this period around the world, four times more than in the financial crisis of 2007-2009.



On April 1, 2020, less than a month after the onset of COVID-19 in Cuba, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security approved the first measures for labor protection, namely, full pay during the first month of interruption and 60% for the duration of the pandemic.



Employers were urged to reorganize labor dynamics, wherever possible, through teleworking and telecommuting. Furthermore, those in the private sector would be eligible for social security and assistance programs during this period.



However, according to the most recent report of the World Labor Organization, there was an unprecedented loss of 114 million jobs on a global scale in 2020 compared to 2019.