Cuba reported no significant damage from "Elsa" in central and eastern regions of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Significant damages caused by the rains and winds associated with tropical storm Elsa have not been reported so far in the central and eastern provinces, informed today, in Havana, Lieutenant Colonel Gloria Gely Martinez, head of the Department of Disaster Reduction of the National Civil Defense General Staff (EMNDC by its Spanish acronym).



In statements to Cuban television, the specialist stressed that the provincial and municipal Defense Councils of these territories have not reported any damage, especially in urban structures and housing facilities, but warned that the danger and threats of the hydrometeorological organization remain present, especially for Havana and Mayabeque, now in the hurricane alarm phase, and Artemisa, on alert.



Gely Martinez stressed that once Elsa moves away from the national territory, besides determining the damages and needs, recovery work will begin immediately, and reiterated the importance of the population to remain attentive to the EMNDC's guidelines and to the information provided by the Meteorological Institute's Forecast Center.



She also highlighted the informative follow-up provided explicitly and dynamically by the media throughout the country, which has contributed to the taking of timely measures and to the population's understanding of the processes related to the tropical storm's advance and characteristics.



The head of the Disaster Reduction Department of the National Civil Defense General Staff recalled that Cuba has experience in the preparation and response to hydrometeorological events, and that it has documents and procedures based on early warning and a reinforced surveillance zone from the Caribbean islands.



In view of the decision to decree a cyclonic phase in advance, the specialist emphasized the preventive effect of this measure, since it allows the population and the country to be prepared in time for the threat of any hurricane or dangerous event.