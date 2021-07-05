Vulnerable communities protected from tropical storm Elsa in central Cuba





Cienfuegos, Jul 5 (ACN) The evacuation of residents of vulnerable communities, at high risk of floods and landslides, is a major task for the members of the Provincial Defense Council bent on minimizing tropical storm Elsa’s possible impact.



Reina Ponce, president of the People's Council in the provincial capital, told ACN that they are focused on vulnerable areas of the city in danger of being hit by coastal floods and heavy winds, as they are located by or near the seashore.



“Almost a hundred people, including 64 infants, have already been evacuated to either homes of neighbors and close relatives, and 4 near-labor pregnant women were taken to the city’s maternity hospital,” she said. “So were a dozen elderly people in the terminal stage of their illnesses.”



A permanent task force made up of social workers was activated in those areas to provide the refugees with food, medical and other supplies, as well as to guarantee the liquefied gas service.



The local groceries and bakeries remained open to attend to customers, whereas sanitation brigades took care of the entire coastline and the micro-dumps to mitigate the effects of the rains, said the community leader.



Evacuated pregnant women praised the efforts of the authorities to protect both people and resources, describing it as an outstanding accomplishment of a health system and government concerned about maternity.



Cuba has an updated disaster reduction plan to face natural phenomena such as tropical hurricanes and earthquakes. The permanent presence of the Civil Defense authorities, together with the Cuban people’s experience, has more than proved its ability to protect human life and material property.