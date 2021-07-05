Cuban Communist Party regrets death of Palestinian leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) In the evening hours of July 2, 2021, comrade Moussa Jaber, who served as representative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in Cuba, passed away in Havana.



After hearing the news, the Deputy Chief and Coordinator of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee, Ángel Arzuaga Reyesa, on behalf of the Communist Party of Cuba, sent a message of condolences to the General Secretary, Ahmad Sa'adat, and to the members of the PFLP Central Committee.



In the message, Arzuaga lamented the loss of comrade Moussa, "to whom we were united by strong ties in the common interest of deepening the historical relations of solidarity and brotherhood between our peoples and parties", and thanked him for the constant support he gave to the Cuban Revolution.



The message ratified Cuba's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, to which comrade Moussa dedicated his life.