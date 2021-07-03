Cuba and Pakistan Address Inter-Parliamentary Relations





Havana, July 2 (ACN) The president of the Pakistani Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the exchange with the Cuban parliament has been crucial for bilateral relations among the two nations.



During a meeting with Cuba ambassador to Islamabad Zener Caro the two officials addressed the main issues on the mutual agenda of the Pakistani Senate and the Cuban National Assembly, particularly the implementation of the MOU signed in 2017, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The two parties agreed to the need to used the capacities of both parliaments to boost bilateral links in areas such as biotechnology, commerce, public health, education and culture.