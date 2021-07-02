All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel to Cuban historians: “Thank you for your work”



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Cuban historians, who celebrate their day on July 1.

Through his Twitter account, Díaz-Canel recalled the words of Cuban National Hero José Martí on the importance of preserving historical memory, when he said, ´From loving past glories we draw strength to achieve new glories’, and thanked Cuban historians for their work in favor of protecting the national patrimony.

July 1 was instituted as Cuban Historian Day, in remembrance of the same day in 1935 when Dr. Emilio Roig de Leuchsenring (1889-1964), an outstanding historian and promoter of national history congresses, earned the status of Historian of the City of Havana.

