Díaz-Canel to Cuban historians: “Thank you for your work”





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Cuban historians, who celebrate their day on July 1.



Through his Twitter account, Díaz-Canel recalled the words of Cuban National Hero José Martí on the importance of preserving historical memory, when he said, ´From loving past glories we draw strength to achieve new glories’, and thanked Cuban historians for their work in favor of protecting the national patrimony.



July 1 was instituted as Cuban Historian Day, in remembrance of the same day in 1935 when Dr. Emilio Roig de Leuchsenring (1889-1964), an outstanding historian and promoter of national history congresses, earned the status of Historian of the City of Havana.