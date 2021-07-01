Post-earthquake recovery work starts in the Cuban province of Artemisa





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today on Twitter that recovery work started at once after the earthquake felt Tuesday in the province of Artemisa, in western Cuba.



Díaz-Canel remarked that the government has been in permanent contact with the provincial authorities in Artemisa and that the earthquake damaged the structure of the Comandante Pinares Hospital, although, he assured, not seriously.



On Tuesday, the Network of Stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service registered a 6-mile-deep earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale—the fourth so far in 2021—17 km northwest of the town of San Cristobal.



Following the tremor, the Abel Santamaría Provincial Hospital in the province of Pinar del Río received the patients evacuated from the Comandante Pinares Hospital in the municipality of San Cristóbal.