Earthquake in the province of Artemisa complicates fight against COVID-19





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Damages to the Comandante Pinares General Teaching Hospital in the municipality of San Cristóbal, caused by Tuesday's earthquake, led to the suspension of hospitalization services and made the fight against COVID-19 in the region all the more complicated.



Artemisa Governor Ricardo Concepción Rodríguez reported to the local Temporary Working Group (GTT) that the earth tremor damaged the hospital’s infrastructure and forced the evacuation of patients to nearby provinces. However, recovery work will begin soon in order to get everything ready in as little time as possible.



He recalled the previous week’s decision to get the hospital ready to admit pediatric patients with COVID-19, so the provisional loss of the 400 capacities (360 beds are already occupied) of the San Cristóbal hospital will make municipal health centers work extra hard to find solutions and be more effective in their efforts.



Yolanis Torres Martínez, director of the Comandante Pinares Hospital, told ACN that about 12 other services will remain operational, including hemodialysis, imaging, chemotherapy, pregnancy terminations, emergency care and surgical urgencies.



On his end, Eiglys Argudín Somonte, provincial director of hygiene and epidemiology, remarked that due to the high transmission levels and the presence of highly contagious strains in the province, there will be adjustments to the current health protocols, based on the reinforcement of epidemiological surveillance, the improvement of essential services, and more restrictions on people’s movement.



Argudín Somonte advanced that as of July 12 the province will be engaged in the large-scale sanitary intervention with the vaccine candidate Abdala, a process already under way among health workers and in the Special Development Zone of Mariel (ZEDM).