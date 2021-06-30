Cuban central province prioritizes housing for subsidized persons and mothers





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Of the 993 houses planned to be finished by December, some 395 have been completed in Cienfuegos between January and May, which places the province at the forefront of the National Housing Program, said the provincial director of housing, Teresa Roldan Fumero.



According to statements made by Roldan Fumero to Granma newspaper, the province of Cienfuegos has already fulfilled the plans of building new homes in the last two years and exceeds 40 % of what was planned for 2021 at this time, despite the limitations generated by the pandemic and the U.S. economic blockade.



She assured that the favorable performance is due to a work that combines forces of the Ministry of Construction such as ECOA-37, Ecoing-6 and Ecoing-12.



Regarding the building and granting of subsidies, Reynaldo Gomez Hermida, coordinator of tasks and programs of the provincial government, explained to the Cuban newspaper that mothers with three or more children under 17 years of age and the subsidies have priority.



Granma reported that in Cienfuegos there are more than 1,600 mothers with three or more children under 17 years of age, and according to the Program of Attention to Demographic Dynamics, some 250 houses will be granted to them this year.