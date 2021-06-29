Tropical depression becomes fourth tropical storm in the Atlantic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) During Monday afternoon the fourth tropical depression of the current hurricane season continued gaining in organization and intensity and became a new tropical storm, which bears the name of Danny, reported the Institute of Meteorology in its Cyclone Warning number two on this natural phenomenon.



At 4 p.m., its central region was located at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 79.3 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 70 kilometers south southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.



The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a central pressure of 1014 hectoPascal, and is moving on a near west-northwest course at 26 kilometers per hour.



During the next 12 to 24 hours, the tropical storm will continue to move on the same track, with little change in its track speed over Atlantic waters, gaining some more organization and intensity, to approach the South Carolina coast tonight and make landfall.



The next tropical cyclone warning for this system will be issued at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.