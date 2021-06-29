Cuban President Recalls Finding of Che Guevara Remains in 1997





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described June 28 as a “memorable day in the history of Our Americas,” as he recalled that in a day like today back in 1997 a multidisciplinary team found the mortal remains of Commander Ernesto Che Guevara in Bolivia.



On his Twitter account--shorturl.at/jBQX8—President Diaz-Canel recalled that some 24 years ago the findings of the mortal remains of Che and his Bolivian guerrilla comrades put an end to a 30-year restless search. The event was the work of geologists, anthropologists, forensics, biologists, geophysicists, historians and other experts.



The detailed historic research which covered events shortly after Che’s murder by the Bolivian army plus the nearly two-year field work starting in 1995 and headed by Doctor Jorge Gonzalez, allowed to find the remains buried in the old section of the airfield in the locality of Vallegrande, 240 kilometers from the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz.



The mortal remains of Che Guevara and his companions rest at a mausoleum in the Sculptural Complex named after the outstanding guerrilla fighter in the central Cuban city of Santa Clara.