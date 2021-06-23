Cuban and Russian presidents hold telephone conversation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) The first secretary of the central committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, held a fruitful and cordial telephone exchange Tuesday morning with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.



According to a message shared on Twitter, the Cuban leader expressed his sincere admiration and gratitude to the heroic Soviet people for their decisive contribution to the victory over fascism, on the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.



The Great Patriotic War, which lasted from 1941 to 1945, cost the lives of some 27 million Soviets, following the June 22 attack by three million Germans and their allies to invade the Soviet Union.



However, the resistance of the Red Army hindered the advance and managed to prevent the victory of German fascism.



According to the Russian ambassador to Havana, Andrei Guskov, June 22, 1941 is the starting point of the sufferings, and at the same time, the beginning of the road to victory that our people achieved.