23
June Wednesday

Cuban deputy foreign minister welcomes new Iraqi ambassador

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo received Tuesday at the Cuban foreign ministry headquarters H.E. Mr. Kasim Asker Hasan Ali, as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Iraq, the Cuban foreign ministry's website Cubaminrex reported today.

Cubaminrex noted that the Iraqi diplomat presented the Copies of Style as Ambassador-designate of his country to the Government of the Republic of Cuba.

