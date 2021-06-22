Cuban Foreign Minister Meets UN Secretary General





Havana, June 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Monday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.



During the meeting, the Cuban top diplomat ratified his country’s support of a new world order that takes distance from unilateralism and respects what has been established by UN documents.



Minister Bruno Rodriguez also held talks on Monday with Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly; both officials addressed the need to find solutions to world problems based on cooperation.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban government official described his talks with Bozkir as fruitful-- shorturl.at/evFQR – “I held a fruitful meeting with @UN_PGA, @volkan_bozkir. We ratified the main role of @UN and #UNGA in the search of collective solutions to global challenges. I reiterated Cuba’s commitment to the defense of multilateralism and the respect for the UN Charter,” Minister Rodriguez wrote.



Also on Twitter, Volkan Bozkir commented on the meeting with Rodriguez by writing that it was a pleasure to have met with the Cuban diplomat, who is in New York to participate in the UN debate on the necessity to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean island nation.



On July 23rd, Cuba will submit its resolution against the US siege at to the UN member states, who have overwhelmingly adopted the document for 27 years in a row.