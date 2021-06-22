Cuban president recognizes work of forestry workers on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) On the occasion of the celebration today of Forestry Workers' Day, the first secretary of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, recognized the role of those who manage and preserve the country's natural heritage.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader also highlighted that the country will reach a 33 % forestation rate in 2030.



Currently, in Cuba, the celebration of the Day of the Tree and the Day of the Forestry Worker coincides on June 21, the date that marks the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, and pays tribute to the members of the National Union of Agricultural and Forestry Workers.

Cuba's commitment to reforestation until 2030 includes the promotion of 22, 000 hectares of mangroves and the restoration of 110 hectares of forests, as well as the implementation of agroforestry systems in 35, 000 hectares, and the restoration of 100, 000 hectares of degraded land affected by mining.