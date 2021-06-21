Official mourning decreed for the death of the founding father of the Republic of Zambia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel decreed official mourning from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on June 21, on the occasion of the death of His Excellency Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, founding father of the Republic of Zambia, reports Cubaminrex website.



Kenneth David Kaunda maintained a fraternal and friendly relationship with Cuba and its leaders. During his term as president of the Republic of Zambia, from 1964 to 1991, he contributed to the strengthening of the historic relations between the two countries and to the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as to our ties with the African peoples, the source stresses.



It adds that in correspondence with such provision, during the official mourning the Cuban banner will be flown at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions.