Díaz-Canel presides over Party meeting in eastern Cuba to discuss the results of Congress





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel-Bermúdez is heading a meeting with grassroots members of the Party to monitor the progress of the agreements sprung from the 8th Congress of their political organization.



The meeting, held in the theater of the Provincial Party Committee, is part of a nationwide tour of the Central Committee secretariat “to think and act in favor of Cuba, with the Communist Party at the forefront".



Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadres Policy of the Central Committee of the Party, explained that the exchanges will make it possible to check Guantánamo’s results in this period.



Rafael Pérez Fernández, first secretary of the Party in the province, will present a report on the ideas, concepts and guidelines emerged from the 8th Congress.