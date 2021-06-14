Cuba reelected as a member of the International Labor Organization





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuba was re-elected as deputy member of the Board of Directors of the International Labor Organization (ILO), a recognition of the country's commitment to the protection of labor rights.



Juan Antonio Quintanilla Roman, Cuban ambassador, permanent representative to Geneva reported on Twitter that the Caribbean nation obtained the second best result among all candidates with 214 votes.



In July last year, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of Cuba, participated in the ILO Virtual World Summit, where he highlighted that during the pandemic, measures were taken to protect the health of all the people, maintain employment and defend labor guarantees and rights for all.



He also emphasized that 36 labor, salary and social security measures were applied, including an increase in telecommuting and teleworking.



Likewise, workers were relocated to other positions and salary guarantees were extended to those who are at home caring for minor children, the elderly and those in vulnerable health conditions or who could not be relocated.



The International Labor Organization, with its extensive work in favor of social justice, the promotion of decent employment and the protection of workers' rights, can contribute, within its mandate, to help the working world leave behind the crisis caused by COVID-19, the president pointed out.



Cuba, as a founding country of the ILO, reiterates its willingness to continue strengthening the indispensable multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation, with the commitment to continue guaranteeing the protection of workers' rights and to advance in the construction of a fairer world, he concluded.