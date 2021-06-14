Diaz-Canel thanks international solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked on Sunday the international solidarity against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States on the Caribbean country for six decades.



The president said in his official Twitter account that there are daily expressions of support from different parts of the world that denounce the criminal U.S. policy and support the Caribbean nation.



'Our thanks for accompanying us in the legitimate defense of our rights,' the head of state wrote on the social network to which he added the hashtag #EliminaElBloqueo.



This Saturday Díaz-Canel also addressed words of gratitude to a group of Irish and Cuban residents in that country for their support for Cuba in the face of the U.S. siege.



He described as beautiful and moving the placement of a Cuban flag measuring 46 meters by 23 meters, on a hill visible from the city of Belfast, accompanied by a giant sign demanding the end of the U.S. blockade: #UnblockCuba.



In recent days, various actions to demand the end of the US blockade of Cuba have taken place in Stockholm, Sweden; Brussels, Belgium, and Moldova, including car and bicycle caravans, rallies and proclamations.



On June 23, Cuba will present before the United Nations General Assembly a draft resolution to put an end to Washington's economic siege, which between April 2019 and March 2020 alone caused damages of more than five billion dollars.