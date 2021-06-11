Diaz-Canel reaffirms that U.S. blockade is the cause of the country's greatest problems





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified today that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government is the cause of the biggest problems in the Caribbean nation.



On Twitter, the president said that as a consequence of this extraterritorial policy, Cuban banks have had to temporarily suspend the acceptance of cash deposits of U.S. dollars.



The measure, which will take effect as of June 21, 2021, was informed Thursday on the radio program Meda Redonda by executives of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC).



An official statement issued by this entity, pointed out that this measure is due to the obstacles imposed by the blockade so that the national banking system can deposit abroad the cash in U.S. dollars collected in the country.



The BCC clarified that, however, transfers and deposits of other freely convertible currencies are maintained, and existing accounts in the US currency remain unaffected.



It indicated that among the measures taken by the US government that have most affected Cuban financial entities, it is worth mentioning that Fincimex, AIS and the International Financial Bank have been placed as restricted institutions abroad, as well as preventing individuals and legal entities in the United States from making remittances to and from the Island.



In this regard, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, general director in charge of the United States at the Cuban foreign affairs ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), expressed that this Cuban measure is a legitimate defense and a consequence of the impact of the blockade, which for more than 60 years has tried to choke the life of Cubans and the development of the country.