Cuban sugar technicians ratify condemnation of U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The National Executive Board of the Cuban Association of Sugar Technicians (ATAC) reiterated, on behalf of its 10,000 members, its condemnation of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade that harms the sector and the population in general.



ATAC’s statement, signed by its President, MSc. Eduardo Lamadrid Martínez, warned that the said permanent and reinforced siege tampers with the production and services of the sugar cane industry, including transportation, mechanical productions and workshop services, sugar exports, the purchase of technologies and consumables, and the development of projects for sugar cane agriculture.



This year alone, the losses due to the blockade amount to 4,082,110 dollars, since products such as rum and alcohol could not be exported and the country has been forced to buy equipment to distant markets.



“The U.S. blockade also hinders Cuba’s access to modern technologies and currency exchange operations. It even limits our access to external financial sources linked to U.S. institutions or others which refuse to do business with us for fear of U.S. reprisals,” he remarked.



“For all these reasons, the sugar sector and ATAC, on behalf of its technicians, call for the unilateral and definitive elimination of the U.S. blockade, intensified with more than 240 unprecedented measures and actions by the Donald Trump administration.”



All spheres of society and the daily life of Cuban citizens are feeling the effects of the blockade, intended as it is to asphyxiate the country, subvert internal order, create a situation of ungovernability, and overthrow the Revolution.



ATAC joined the XVII Forum of Cuban Civil Society Organizations against the U.S. blockade, held online Wednesday, to prove once again that Cuba enjoys international support in its struggle to put an end to the obsessed aggressiveness of U.S. policy.