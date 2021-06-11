Tribute to Vilma Espín 14 years after her decease





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) From today until June 20, a nationwide tribute will be paid to Vilma Espín Guillois, the eternal president of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of her death.



Osmayda Hernández Beleño, member of the National Secretariat of the FMC, told the media that the said activities, adjusted to the current epidemiological situation, will also provide a framework in communities and workplaces to pay tribute to the women and men actively engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in their capacity as scientists, health workers, or food producers.



Vilma Espín was a member of the 26th of July Movement and, since 1958, a combatant in the Sierra Maestra Mountains within the ranks of the Frank País Second Eastern Front.



After the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, she strived to guarantee women’s rights and their emancipation, and to that end she founded the Federation of Cuban Women on August 23, 1960,.



She died in Havana on June 18, 2007. Her mortal remains lie in the Mausoleum of the Frank País Second Eastern Front in the province of Santiago de Cuba.