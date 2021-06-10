WFP Strategy will Benefit over One Million Cubans





Havana, June 9 (ACN) Cuban authorities and World Food Program representatives held a working session Wednesday on the organization’s strategy aimed at directly benefitting over one and a half million Cubans.



The document, which includes the WFP operations in Cuba up to 2024, is ready for approval this month by the organization’s board of directives, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



WFP David Beasley and Cuban ambassador to that international organization Jose Carlos Rodriguez stressed the importance of the approval of the document on June 23. The Cuban diplomat ratified his country’s commitment to the WFP assistance in emergency situations and its work to improve food availability for local communities.



The WFP has not only helped cushion the impact of emergency situations caused by natural phenomena but also the damage inflicted by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people, the diplomat noted.



Meanwhile, WFP’s David Beasley expressed his wish to again visit Cuba to corroborate the work of his organization on the island.



The World Food Program is part of the UN Organization, and since its setting up back in 1961 it has aimed at distributing food to support development projects, help refugees and displaced persons.