Regulations approved for foreign travel agencies and tour operators in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Resolution 131/2021 of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), published in Official Gazette No. 63, approves the regulations that will govern the activity of foreign tour operators and travel agencies based in Cuba.



According to the provisions, these entities may establish a representative office in the country or sign a representation agreement with any of the domestic travel agencies authorized to provide this service. In order to sign these agreements, said foreign agencies must register their license in their country of origin, and they must have worked with Cuban entities for at least one year prior to the application.



In this way, foreign travel agencies and tour operators can hire assistance services from their counterparts in the Island, sell tours organized by Cuban entities make hotel and other reservations from abroad, and provide information and advice to travelers.



The Resolution also states that representative offices and foreign travel agencies without a representation in Cuba must hire tourist assistance services from the relevant entities established to that end in the country, and they are obliged to render an annual account of their activity to MINTUR.



This will be done by means of a report stating the volume of operations, endorsed by the respective national suppliers, and the number of passengers by nationality and types of tourism issued to the country.