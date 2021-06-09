Cuba-Spain International Event on the Iberian footprint in America opens online





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) A master conference on the footprint of the Iberian culture in the First Villa of Cuba will open today the "First International Cuba-Spain Event: Vestiges of an Empire 500 years later", convened in this initial chapter online, by the University of Guantanamo and the Office of the Curator of the City of Baracoa.



Alejandro Hartmann, vice president of the Network of Offices of the Historian and the Curator of the Heritage Cities of Cuba, will be in charge of the opening lecture of the meeting that, for two days and using information and communication technologies, promises fruitful exchanges on studies related to the Spanish imprint in the world.



More than 70 registered researchers from Spain, France, Germany, Mexico and Cuba, through the multiplatform Jitsi Meet, will have access to the program of the event, its conferences, courses, forums, papers, posters and inter-teaching debates, while the inaugural session, with the words of welcome, will be broadcast from the Facebook profile of the University of Guantanamo.



The academic program is organized in symposiums that will address, among its thematic lines, the Hispanic historical and cultural legacy and its influence on the development of the culture of America, the tangible and intangible heritage, and studies on the first villages founded in Cuba, on the occasion of this year's celebration of the 510th anniversary of the first of these: Baracoa.



Exchanges are also scheduled on gender, religion, interculturality in the formation of national identities based on the Spanish heritage, its influence on the agricultural culture of colonized regions, the current challenges in the study of the Hispanic American roots and community work aimed at the preservation of traditions.



Almost all Cuban universities will be represented and in the interactive forum, on Thursday, members of the local university project Con Mochila al Hombro will participate, who will transmit their experiences of sociocultural work both in Guantanamo and in the Sucre Mission, of the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, where several of them collaborate today.



Master of Sciences Idalmis Ortiz Verdecia, director of International Relations at the University of Guantanamo, told the Cuban News Agency that the meeting will be held every two years, and in future chapters will enhance the face-to-face sessions, and aims to expand the number of participants.



This time its scientific committee will make a selection of the best papers presented -she said-, which will be published soon in special issues of Cuban university journals of impact and first level.