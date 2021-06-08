Cuba at International Forum of Women Entrepreneurship





Havana, June 7 (ACN) Cuba’s ambassador to Ukraine Natacha Diaz presented her country’s experiences at the 4th International Forum of Women Entrepreneurship 2021.



The Cuban official took part at the panel on the role of women in diplomacy and international policy, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.



Diaz addressed the outstanding role being played by Cuban women in key economic sectors, in education, healthcare, justice, science and technology. She also stressed the participation of Cuban women in management posts and leaders of organizations, as they also stand for 53,22 of the total membership of the Cuban Parliament and 51, 5 percent of the state and government posts.



In the diplomatic arena, Cuban women are present in 47 countries of the world while they represent over 50 percent of all workers at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Cuba has met the objective number three of the Millennium Development Goals despite the US economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained against the island nation, said the diplomat.



The forum opened with a recognition of the most active members of the Business Women Club in 2020, including the Cuban diplomat, and was also attended by representatives of Serbia, Argentina, South Africa and other nations.