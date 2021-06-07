European Union urged to distance itself from anti-Cuba crusade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The Europe for Cuba channel on Sunday urged the European Union (EU) not to join the anti-Cuba campaign of the United States and denounced the intention of some MEPs to be part of that aggression.



In a statement, the platform of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution repudiated the intention of a group of right-wing members of the European Parliament to attack the island by raising the issue of human rights in a plenary session of that forum scheduled for Tuesday, Prensa Latina reported in a dispatch from Paris.



With this ignoble posture, they subordinate themselves to the Miami terrorist mafia and seek to affect the ties between Cuba and the EU and the dialogue and cooperation agreement signed by the parties, the channel activated in October last year stressed.



In this regard, it insisted that the community bloc should not become a spearhead to attack Cuba.



If it accepts the distorted and slanderous message of these MEPs, the European Parliament and the EU would show subordination to the U.S. imperial policy, it warned, alluding to the campaign's objective of accusing the Caribbean Island of alleged human rights violations.



Europe for Cuba considered that the parliamentary forum should analyze and condemn the flagrant, massive and systematic violation of human rights represented by the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Antillean country for six decades.

The channel and the people in solidarity who accompany and defend the Cuban homeland repudiate the new fallacy, framed in the pretension of breaking the people of the island, it reads.