Cuban President stresses close unity between people and security forces





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, highlighted the close and indissoluble unity between the people and the security forces, as he congratulated the Ministry of the Interior on the 60th anniversary of its constitution.



The president, in his official Twitter account, evoked words of the leader of the Cuban Revolution when he stated "What the enemies will never understand is that precisely this close and indissoluble identification between the people and the combatants is what makes our forces superior and our defenses impenetrable."



Many congratulations, dear fighters!" wrote Díaz-Canel on the occasion of the anniversary that is celebrated today in the Caribbean country with countless congratulations on social networks that highlight the unity of the people with the fighters of the organization, created on June 6, 1961.



On the #60AniversarioMinint, the first memory for those fallen in the line of duty and the eternal commitment to those young people with little knowledge and less experience, but full of will and patriotism, who devoted their lives to the nascent institution, expressed Diaz-Canel in another tweet.

The strength of a people standing up, for the security and defense of all. Congratulations to our MININT combatants on their 60th anniversary #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad, the president said Saturday on Twitter as he celebrated the date.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, in congratulating the MININT on its anniversary wrote on the referred social network: On the 60th anniversary of the Ministry of the Interior, we wish all the members of such a prestigious institution, our congratulations,

admiration, respect and gratitude for the effective work they do, to make our country one of the safest in the world.



From the first day, the MININT had to face the aggressive policy of the United States in its undeclared war against Cuba, with no other resources than those learned in the clandestine struggle, with the audacity and courage of its men and women, and the unconditional support of the people, highlights the Granma newspaper.



The enemy did not offer truce and, against its lurking, it was necessary to act, many times with bare face and bare chest, but other times from the anonymous penetration, in complex and risky missions for its executors, brave soldiers who made thousands of plans to attack the Revolution, the people and its leaders fail, among which are counted more than 630 attempted attacks against Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, says the publication.