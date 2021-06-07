Cuba Built over 32 Thousand Homes in 2020





Havana, June 4 (ACN) Cuba built 32 thousand 874 new homes in 2020 despite the economic limitations inflicted by the US blockade of the island.



The most benefitted provinces were the capital Havana, eastern Holguin and Santiago de Cuba as well as central Villa Clara.



Recent statistics say that 42, 2 percent of the new homes were raised by state-run construction companies while 57,8 percent were built on individual efforts, particularly in eastern Holguin, Guantanamo, central Villa Clara and western Matanzas province.



The total number of homes built in 2020 was below the figure reported in 2019 but higher than the number of houses raised in the two previous years.