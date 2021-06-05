US blockade delays development of Cuban vaccine candidates







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 4 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said today on Twitter that the U.S. blockade delays the development of Cuban vaccine candidates against COVID-19.



In the same social media, the Cuban diplomat pointed out that this unjust policy delays health interventions and hampers the fight against the contagious disease.



He also pointed out that the siege and persecution of the suppliers of our biopharmaceutical industry is responsible for the severity of hundreds of Cubans.



Preliminary general data on all vaccination processes to date indicate that more than 1,346,000 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Cuban vaccine candidates.



Likewise, 770,390, have received the second dose and 148,738 the third dose; while a total of 2,223,826 doses have been administered in the country.