Cuba denounces destabilizing policies financed from US





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, denounced today on Twitter the destabilizing policies against the Caribbean nation, promoted and financed from the United States.



The foreign minister referred in his message that the government of that northern country requested 20 million dollars from its Congress to carry out disinformation actions and promote confrontational actions against Cuba.



The Cuba Money Project website recently confirmed that the 20 million dollars will be used this year to promote alleged democracy programs against Cuba.



This amount, the report indicated, does not include the 810, 396, 000 dollars requested for the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which supervises the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB).



According to the budget document, "USAGM will continue to cover emerging political and humanitarian challenges in countries such as Myanmar, Belarus, Hong Kong and Venezuela, as well as the historic transition of power underway in Cuba".



Cuba Money Project reported that OCB, which directs Radio and TV Marti, has 117 employees and an annual budget of about 28 million.



Also, the Biden administration's budget request includes 94, 043,000 dollars for USAID's Office of Transition Initiatives, whose funds, they assure, "will address opportunities and challenges in countries in crisis and assist in their transition to sustainable development, peace, good governance and democracy".



The Washington government is requesting 58.5 billion for next year for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development, which represents a 10 % increase over the 2021 budget.