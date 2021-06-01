Cuban president greeted International Children's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, greeted today the International Children's Day with a call to dedicate the greatest care to children.



He also thanked Cuban children because, he stressed, they learn first and best how to deal with COVID-19, and teach adults to do so.



In the midst of the confrontation with COVID-19, the care and protection of children and adolescents continues to be a priority in Cuba.



The official schedule of 11 vaccines that protect against 13 diseases has not been stopped, nor have the usual services for pregnant women and infants.



In addition, a specific protocol for the care of pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19 was developed.



Despite the consequences of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government, Cuba boasts results such as the infant mortality rate, which at the end of 2020 was 4.9 per 1,000 live births.