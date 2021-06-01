Pastors for Peace Campaigning against US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, May 31 (ACN) The Pastors for Peace religious organization and the Solidarity Network, both in the US, are currently campaigning for Cuba ahead of the UN 23 vote on the Cuba-sponsored resolution demanding the lifting of the US economic siege of the island nation, said Gail Walker, executive director of IFCO-Pastors for Peace.



Speaking to reporters in Havana, the daughter of who unforgettable Pastors for Peace director, the Reverend Lucius Walker, said that along with the support by world solidarity caravans, they will carry out educative campaigns about Cuban reality in all US states and also about the damage inflicted on the Cuban people by the US blockade.



“We will insist in our call on the US administration to implement a constructive policy towards Cuba,” said Walker after she regretted that all 243 sanctions imposed by the former Donald Trump on Cuba are still in force.

