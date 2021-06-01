Cuba Joins Forum of Regional Public Media and TV Presidents





Havana, May 31 (ACN) Cuba participated on Monday at the meeting of Public Media and TV Presidents with the countries that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).



During the virtual forum, Cuba’s Radio and Television Institute first vice-president, Waldo Ramirez proposed the setting up of an operative inter-connection among all public media of the region aimed at boosting the exchange of contents and the coordination of joint editorial policies in topics of interest, according to Granma newspaper.



Another proposal included the exchange of information to be aired during newscasts of public TV channels in ALBA countries, as well as to be uploaded to different Internet platforms. Also on the agenda was a proposal about the exchange of journalists and the organization of training workshops on audiovisual production, use of social media and other aspects.



In radio, the forum included a proposal to turn the Voices from the South experience into a new multi-platform unifying all regional radio stations and also allowing the exchange of contents.



Participants also stressed the need to reactivate the Latin American Union of News Agencies and the website of news about Latin America ANSUR to boost coordination and exchange with the rest of the countries of this part of the world, including the Caribbean island nations.



These and some other proposals were included in the accords adopted during the meeting. The virtual forum focused on three main areas: the defense of political sovereignty of the ALBA nations; the challenges posed on tele-education in times of pandemic, and Communication 3.0.