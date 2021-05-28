Diaz-Canel congratulates Syrian president Bashar al-Asad on his reelection





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, congratulated today Syrian president Bashar al-Asad, who was re-elected to his office with 95.1 % of the votes.



In his message on Twitter, the Cuban head of state also ratified the deep friendship and solidarity between both people and governments.



On Friday, the Syrian People's Assembly announced the victory of Bashar al-Asad in the presidential elections, with the support of 13, 540,860 Syrian citizens, out of the 14,239,140 who exercised their right to vote.



According to Prensa Latina, after the announcement, hundreds of thousands of citizens and supporters of the president crowded the streets and squares of the main cities and towns to celebrate the victory.



The Constitution of that country, approved in a referendum in 2012, establishes a presidential term of seven years, and the president can be elected for only two consecutive cycles.