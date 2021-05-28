Diaz-Canel praises visit of Argentinian authorities to learn about Cuban vaccine candidates





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of Cuban Communist Party and president of the Republic, greeted today on Twitter the visit of Argentine government authorities, to learn about the progress of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed in Cuba.



The head of state said that the Argentinean minister of health, Carla Vizzotti, and the presidential advisor, Cecilia Nicolini, learned about the Cuban vaccine candidates; and emphasized the importance of the Latin American unity against the pandemic.



Referring to the visit, Diaz-Canel stated in another message that it is always good news to have our brothers and sisters at home, and stressed that the Cuban vaccine candidates were also conceived with them in mind.



He described as a beautiful coincidence that precisely 48 years ago, on May 28, 1973, Cuba and Argentina re-established relations after the inauguration of Hector Cámpora.



Likewise, Vizzotti highlighted on Twitter the common history of Cuba and Argentina, and said that the work for the health of all men and women also unites both nations.



The agenda of the South American country's delegation in Cuba on Thursday included a visit to the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and BioCubaFarma, Prensa Latina reported.