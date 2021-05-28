Communist Party Congress is still alive, top official says





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadres Policy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), said on Thursday that the movement generated after the celebration of the great meeting of the party organization shows that the Congress is still alive.



Morales Ojeda stressed that as soon as the central report of the event, presented by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and the closing speech delivered by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the PCC and President of the Republic, were available, a process of analysis began at the base to define what should be done by the militants.



He pointed out that in the tour carried out by the Secretariat of the organization in all the provinces, they have been able to confirm that information has been provided, that they did not wait for guidelines on what to discuss or how to do it.



Likewise, he referred to the printed copy containing the documents emanated from the Congress, as well as to the mobile application, information that can be enriched.



Its edition has not been completed because in the process of exchange, opinions and criteria are heard, which can contribute to the feedback, he said.



In the Secretariat and the Political Bureau, which had a monthly frequency, we have rethought and updated the plan of topics, he explained, while adding that on average they are evaluating between four and five topics.



We recently analyzed the political assurance of the 63 measures for food production and soon we will examine the development of the sugar cane program, he said.



It is not only a matter of implementing, but of each one knowing what he/she has to do in each little piece in which he/she acts, added Morales Ojeda.



He expressed that the Secretariat has proposed at least once a quarter to attend the meetings of the provincial bureaus of the Party, and at least once a semester to attend the meetings of the secretaries of the grassroots organizations.



We have to be closer every day to where the productive and service processes are developed, because the only way we will be able to make life look more and more like what we are discussing is by linking ourselves with the people, he said.



In spite of the blockade imposed by the United States and the measures maintained by Joe Biden's administration, he acknowledged that what can be achieved depends on our own efforts.



That is what we are called to do and that is what we wish to achieve with the current work dynamics, he said.



Morales Ojeda valued that the pillars that have been established in the management of the Government are assumed from the PCC: to incorporate science to the solution of the problems, to update the communicational design of the organization and to achieve a process of informatization.



In addition, he said, there is the work with the schools of the Party, and pointed out that there is an important number of militants with experience in these issues that can contribute.