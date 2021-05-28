All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba Backs Regional Integration, Cooperation and Support in the Caribbean



Havana, May 27 (ACN) Cuba’s deputy foreign minister Anayansy Rodriguez reiterated her country’s commitment to regional integration, solidarity and cooperation, during the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

The official said that Cuba is determined to maintain its international health cooperation with other nations which is part and parcel of its political, economic and social project.

The deputy foreign minister recalled that the US blockade of her country has not been able to thwart the Cuban assistance to other nations in the fight against the pandemic, while local scientists have developed five candidate vaccines to immunize the Cuban people against COVID-19.

