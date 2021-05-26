Cuba denounces continuity of Donald Trump's policy by Biden administration





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, denounced today on Twitter the continuity of Donald Trump's policy against the Caribbean nation by the current U.S. administration.



The head of Cuban diplomacy rejected the permanence of his country on the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism, and the continuity of the application of the 243 economic, commercial and financial blockade measures promoted by the former president.



Only between April 2019 and March 2020, the losses caused by this policy to Cuba exceeded five billion dollars, the highest historical figures for a single year.



In this period, marked by a serious setback in relations between the two countries, the several regulations and provisions issued by Donald Trump's administration against Cuba reached unprecedented levels of hostility, even in the context of the confrontation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official figures, the accumulated damages to Cuba during almost six decades of the blockade amount to 144,413 billion dollars.



Every year since 1992, the United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution condemning and calling for the end of the US blockade against Cuba.