Cuban authorities highlight historical and cultural ties with Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) On the occasion of the celebration today of Africa Day, Cuban authorities highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties that unite Cuba with that continent.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party (PCC) and president of the country, highlighted on Twitter the unbreakable ties with African countries, which were forged through common struggles and challenges.



Meanwhile, foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, expressed on the same social media that the cultural roots and historical ties between Cuba and Africa form an inseparable bond.



He also reaffirmed solidarity with the region, with the African Union and the people, with whom, he said, Cuba is twinned by traditions, struggles and common goals.



Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, deputy prime minister of the island, in a message on Twitter, also highlighted the ties that unite Cuba with Africa, and referred to that continent as the cradle of humanity.