Cuban hotel granted Travellers' Choice Award





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The TripAdvisor website granted the Travellers' Choice award to the Gran Club Santa Lucía Hotel, one of the four hotels owned by the Cubanacán chain on Santa Lucía beach, the main tourist center in the province of Camagüey.



In the aforementioned digital publication, Internet users write positive comments about the hotel, which also contributes to tourists recommending that hotel to enjoy during their visit to that beach resort in central eastern Cuba.



The comfort and service, ideal for a stay with family or friends, and others associated with the friendly and professional treatment of the staff are the main reasons for the recognition, something that rejoices those who work in the tourist institution, with 252 rooms, according to the website of the provincial radio station Radio Cadena Agramonte.



Its services are currently interrupted due to the COVID-19 incident, although it is expected to reopen on July 2.

The Traveller's Choice Award is given this time to other Cuban facilities in the sector for their repercussion in the TripAdvisor portal, which reflects, among other things, information on hotels and photographs.



The Cubanacán chain manages four hotels in the northern beach of Santa Lucía and six in the city of Camagüey, the latter of the E brand, characterized, according to the place where they are located, in the historic center of the city, whose oldest segment is a World Cultural Heritage Site.